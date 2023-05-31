Kemistar Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore, down 71.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore in March 2023 down 71.33% from Rs. 11.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 85.53% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Kemistar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

Kemistar Corp shares closed at 36.53 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.14% returns over the last 6 months and -0.87% over the last 12 months.