Kemistar Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, up 86.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in March 2022 up 86.19% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 244.47% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 up 231.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Kemistar Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

Kemistar Corp shares closed at 36.80 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and -9.69% over the last 12 months.