Kemistar Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 63.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in June 2023 down 63.77% from Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 83.07% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 66.18% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

Kemistar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

Kemistar Corp shares closed at 36.71 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.50% returns over the last 6 months and -6.47% over the last 12 months.