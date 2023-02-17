Kemistar Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, up 135.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in December 2022 up 135.67% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 92.46% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.