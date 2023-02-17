Kemistar Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, up 135.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in December 2022 up 135.67% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 92.46% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Kemistar Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

Kemistar Corp shares closed at 39.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.50% returns over the last 6 months and -3.70% over the last 12 months.