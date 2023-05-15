English
    KELTECH Energ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.10 crore, up 36.29% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KELTECH Energies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.10 crore in March 2023 up 36.29% from Rs. 115.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in March 2023 up 98.27% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2023 up 91.63% from Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2022.

    KELTECH Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 65.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.27 in March 2022.

    KELTECH Energ shares closed at 1,291.05 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.14% returns over the last 6 months and 136.30% over the last 12 months.

    KELTECH Energies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.10151.09115.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.10151.09115.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.50122.3489.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.633.294.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.23-0.31-2.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.275.594.45
    Depreciation1.511.521.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5913.3613.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.375.304.19
    Other Income2.020.010.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.395.304.85
    Interest1.431.410.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.963.904.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.963.904.17
    Tax2.371.410.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.602.493.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.602.493.33
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.9624.9033.27
    Diluted EPS65.9624.9033.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.9624.9033.27
    Diluted EPS65.9624.9033.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:38 am