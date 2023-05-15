KELTECH Energ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.10 crore, up 36.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.10 crore in March 2023 up 36.29% from Rs. 115.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in March 2023 up 98.27% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2023 up 91.63% from Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2022.

KELTECH Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 65.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.27 in March 2022.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 1,291.05 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.14% returns over the last 6 months and 136.30% over the last 12 months.