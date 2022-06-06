KELTECH Energ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.27 crore, up 55.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.27 crore in March 2022 up 55.78% from Rs. 73.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2022 up 299.35% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2022 up 77.43% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021.

KELTECH Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 33.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.69 in March 2021.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 681.95 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)