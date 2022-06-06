 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KELTECH Energ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.27 crore, up 55.78% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KELTECH Energies are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.27 crore in March 2022 up 55.78% from Rs. 73.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2022 up 299.35% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2022 up 77.43% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021.

KELTECH Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 33.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.69 in March 2021.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 681.95 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)

KELTECH Energies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.27 97.67 73.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.27 97.67 73.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.73 77.00 49.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.17 1.22 2.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.52 -0.63 0.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.45 4.62 4.37
Depreciation 1.36 1.43 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.88 12.55 13.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.19 1.47 2.03
Other Income 0.66 0.03 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.85 1.50 2.12
Interest 0.68 0.65 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.17 0.85 1.50
Exceptional Items -- -- -3.18
P/L Before Tax 4.17 0.85 -1.68
Tax 0.84 0.11 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.33 0.74 -1.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.33 0.74 -1.67
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.27 7.41 -16.69
Diluted EPS 33.27 7.41 -16.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.27 7.41 -16.69
Diluted EPS 33.27 7.41 -16.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

