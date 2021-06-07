KELTECH Energ Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.99 crore, up 49.84% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KELTECH Energies are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.99 crore in March 2021 up 49.84% from Rs. 49.38 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021 up 51.75% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021 up 244.03% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020.
KELTECH Energ shares closed at 673.50 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.58% returns over the last 6 months and 24.46% over the last 12 months.
|KELTECH Energies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.99
|59.21
|49.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.99
|59.21
|49.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.92
|37.73
|31.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.31
|2.71
|3.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.65
|-0.13
|0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.37
|4.41
|4.14
|Depreciation
|1.38
|1.39
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.33
|11.38
|12.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.03
|1.71
|-3.86
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.12
|1.80
|-3.76
|Interest
|0.61
|0.50
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.50
|1.30
|-4.47
|Exceptional Items
|-3.18
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.68
|1.30
|-4.47
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.32
|-1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.67
|0.98
|-3.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.67
|0.98
|-3.46
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.69
|9.80
|-34.59
|Diluted EPS
|-16.69
|9.80
|-34.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.69
|9.80
|-34.59
|Diluted EPS
|-16.69
|9.80
|-34.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited