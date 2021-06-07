KELTECH Energ Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.99 crore, up 49.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.99 crore in March 2021 up 49.84% from Rs. 49.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021 up 51.75% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021 up 244.03% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 673.50 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.58% returns over the last 6 months and 24.46% over the last 12 months.