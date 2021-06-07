MARKET NEWS

KELTECH Energ Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.99 crore, up 49.84% Y-o-Y

June 07, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KELTECH Energies are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.99 crore in March 2021 up 49.84% from Rs. 49.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021 up 51.75% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021 up 244.03% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 673.50 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.58% returns over the last 6 months and 24.46% over the last 12 months.

KELTECH Energies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations73.9959.2149.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations73.9959.2149.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials49.9237.7331.80
Purchase of Traded Goods2.312.713.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.65-0.130.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.374.414.14
Depreciation1.381.391.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.3311.3812.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.031.71-3.86
Other Income0.090.090.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.121.80-3.76
Interest0.610.500.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.501.30-4.47
Exceptional Items-3.18----
P/L Before Tax-1.681.30-4.47
Tax-0.010.32-1.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.670.98-3.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.670.98-3.46
Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-16.699.80-34.59
Diluted EPS-16.699.80-34.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-16.699.80-34.59
Diluted EPS-16.699.80-34.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #KELTECH Energ #KELTECH Energies #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:11 pm

Take a Quick Survey