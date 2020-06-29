KELTECH Energ Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.38 crore, down 24.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.38 crore in March 2020 down 24.22% from Rs. 65.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2020 down 242.58% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020 down 146.73% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2019.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 576.85 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.07% returns over the last 6 months and -16.90% over the last 12 months.