KELTECH Energ Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.38 crore, down 24.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KELTECH Energies are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.38 crore in March 2020 down 24.22% from Rs. 65.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2020 down 242.58% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020 down 146.73% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2019.
KELTECH Energ shares closed at 576.85 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.07% returns over the last 6 months and -16.90% over the last 12 months.
|KELTECH Energies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.38
|51.68
|65.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.38
|51.68
|65.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.80
|29.98
|40.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.00
|1.90
|1.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-0.87
|0.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.14
|3.48
|3.81
|Depreciation
|1.33
|1.48
|1.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.46
|11.62
|12.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.86
|4.10
|3.84
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.76
|4.18
|3.93
|Interest
|0.71
|0.57
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.47
|3.60
|3.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.47
|3.60
|3.48
|Tax
|-1.01
|0.55
|1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.46
|3.05
|2.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.46
|3.05
|2.43
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.59
|30.51
|24.26
|Diluted EPS
|-34.59
|30.51
|24.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.59
|30.51
|24.26
|Diluted EPS
|-34.59
|30.51
|24.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:31 am