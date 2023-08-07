English
    KELTECH Energ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.05 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KELTECH Energies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.05 crore in June 2023 down 3.56% from Rs. 141.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.88 crore in June 2023 up 111.75% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2023 up 61.08% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2022.

    KELTECH Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 48.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.07 in June 2022.

    KELTECH Energ shares closed at 1,661.35 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 156.60% returns over the last 6 months and 158.60% over the last 12 months.

    KELTECH Energies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.05157.10141.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.05157.10141.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.44114.50114.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.535.632.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.993.23-1.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.395.274.90
    Depreciation1.631.511.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.0618.5914.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.988.373.95
    Other Income0.622.020.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.6010.394.23
    Interest0.981.431.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.628.963.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.628.963.07
    Tax1.732.370.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.886.602.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.886.602.31
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.8465.9623.07
    Diluted EPS48.8465.9623.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS48.8465.9623.07
    Diluted EPS48.8465.9623.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

