KELTECH Energ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.05 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.05 crore in June 2023 down 3.56% from Rs. 141.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.88 crore in June 2023 up 111.75% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2023 up 61.08% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2022.

KELTECH Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 48.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.07 in June 2022.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 1,661.35 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 156.60% returns over the last 6 months and 158.60% over the last 12 months.