KELTECH Energ Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.06 crore, up 97.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.06 crore in June 2022 up 97.58% from Rs. 71.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022 up 23.61% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2022 up 29.64% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2021.

KELTECH Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 23.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.66 in June 2021.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 629.10 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.42% returns over the last 6 months and -21.58% over the last 12 months.