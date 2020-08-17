KELTECH Energ Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.80 crore, down 36.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.80 crore in June 2020 down 36.58% from Rs. 64.34 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2020 down 43.96% from Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2020 down 34.74% from Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2019.

KELTECH Energ EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.73 in June 2020 from Rs. 29.85 in June 2019.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 528.65 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.87% returns over the last 6 months and -16.09% over the last 12 months.