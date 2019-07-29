KELTECH Energ Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 64.34 crore, up 8.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KELTECH Energies are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.34 crore in June 2019 up 8.51% from Rs. 59.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2019 up 45.42% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2019 up 23.69% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2018.

KELTECH Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 29.85 in June 2019 from Rs. 20.53 in June 2018.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 642.45 on July 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.41% returns over the last 6 months and -25.14% over the last 12 months.