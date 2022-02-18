KELTECH Energ Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.67 crore, up 64.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.67 crore in December 2021 up 64.96% from Rs. 59.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 down 24.38% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021 down 8.15% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2020.

KELTECH Energ EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.80 in December 2020.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 651.25 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)