KELTECH Energ Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.21 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.21 crore in December 2020 up 14.56% from Rs. 51.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2020 down 67.89% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2020 down 43.64% from Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2019.

KELTECH Energ EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 30.51 in December 2019.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 539.95 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.21% returns over the last 6 months and -35.41% over the last 12 months.