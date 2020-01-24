KELTECH Energ Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.68 crore, down 6.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.68 crore in December 2019 down 6.15% from Rs. 55.07 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2019 up 139.07% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2019 up 67.46% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2018.

KELTECH Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 30.51 in December 2019 from Rs. 12.76 in December 2018.

KELTECH Energ shares closed at 813.65 on January 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 26.65% returns over the last 6 months and -3.00% over the last 12 months.