App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 10:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kellton Tech's Q4 profit up 57% to Rs 22.3 cr

According to a press release issued by the company, total revenue was Rs 215 crore during the quarter under review, up 28.7 percent. The total revenues in Q4 last fiscal was Rs 167 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kellton Tech Solutions Limited,a city-based IT services organisation today said its net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was up by 57 percent to Rs 22. 3 crore against Rs 14.1 crore during the same quarter in FY 17.

According to a press release issued by the company, total revenue was Rs 215 crore during the quarter under review, up 28.7 percent. The total revenues in Q4 last fiscal was Rs 167 crore.

ChairmanandWhole-time Director, Kellton Techm, Niranjan Chintamsaidthe year ended on a positive note. "With investments in leadership development, brand building, technology, and innovation, we are now the trusted digital transformation partners for our clients.

This year leveraging our expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud, and the Internet of Things (IoT) we will deliver innovative solutions for our clients, sustaining growth and improving shareholder value," he said.

Total revenue was Rs 7,86 crore for FY18 as compared to Rs 6,18.5 crore in FY17 reflecting a growth of 27.1 percent. Net profit for the year 2017-18 stood at Rs 68.4 crore for FY18 as compared to Rs 53.1 crore in FY17 reflecting a growth of 28.9 percent.
First Published on May 31, 2018 10:51 am

tags #BSE #earnings #Kellton Tech Solutions #Results

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.