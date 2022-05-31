Kellton Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.49 crore, down 24.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.49 crore in March 2022 down 24.72% from Rs. 44.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2022 down 21.68% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2022 down 23.92% from Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2021.

Kellton Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2021.

Kellton Tech shares closed at 73.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.38% returns over the last 6 months and 2.72% over the last 12 months.