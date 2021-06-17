Kellton Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.48 crore, up 4.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.48 crore in March 2021 up 4.93% from Rs. 42.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2021 up 6.94% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2021 up 5% from Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2020.

Kellton Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2020.

Kellton Tech shares closed at 79.10 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 462.99% over the last 12 months.