Kellton Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.40 crore, down 21.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.40 crore in December 2020 down 21.46% from Rs. 33.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2020 down 4.96% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2020 up 0.15% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2019.

Kellton Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2019.

Kellton Tech shares closed at 82.50 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 306.40% returns over the last 6 months and 391.07% over the last 12 months.