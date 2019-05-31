Kellton Tech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 190.16 crore, down 11.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.16 crore in March 2019 down 11.52% from Rs. 214.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.53 crore in March 2019 down 12.46% from Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.92 crore in March 2019 down 18.09% from Rs. 36.53 crore in March 2018.

Kellton Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2018.

Kellton Tech shares closed at 34.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.49% returns over the last 6 months and -41.70% over the last 12 months.