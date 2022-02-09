Kellton Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 219.26 crore, up 11.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.26 crore in December 2021 up 11.63% from Rs. 196.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2021 down 18.6% from Rs. 21.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2021 down 16.34% from Rs. 31.58 crore in December 2020.

Kellton Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.16 in December 2020.

Kellton Tech shares closed at 103.95 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)