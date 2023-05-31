English
    KEIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.86 crore, up 11.64% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.86 crore in March 2023 up 11.64% from Rs. 80.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 129.31% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 down 33.03% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.

    KEIL shares closed at 22.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.11% returns over the last 6 months and 12.22% over the last 12 months.

    KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.8668.7580.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.8668.7580.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.6646.3939.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.79--5.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.02-16.21-1.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.886.505.69
    Depreciation0.820.850.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.2123.2426.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.487.994.24
    Other Income2.400.080.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.878.074.70
    Interest3.522.141.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.655.922.88
    Exceptional Items-----0.09
    P/L Before Tax-0.655.922.79
    Tax-0.301.671.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.354.251.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.354.251.21
    Equity Share Capital42.6542.6521.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.500.28
    Diluted EPS-0.040.500.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.500.28
    Diluted EPS-0.040.500.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023