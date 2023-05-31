KEIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.86 crore, up 11.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.86 crore in March 2023 up 11.64% from Rs. 80.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 129.31% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 down 33.03% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.

KEIL shares closed at 22.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.11% returns over the last 6 months and 12.22% over the last 12 months.