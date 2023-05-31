KEIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.86 crore, up 11.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.86 crore in March 2023 up 11.64% from Rs. 80.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 129.31% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 down 33.03% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.
KEIL shares closed at 22.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.11% returns over the last 6 months and 12.22% over the last 12 months.
|KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.86
|68.75
|80.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.86
|68.75
|80.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.66
|46.39
|39.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.79
|--
|5.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.02
|-16.21
|-1.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.88
|6.50
|5.69
|Depreciation
|0.82
|0.85
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.21
|23.24
|26.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|7.99
|4.24
|Other Income
|2.40
|0.08
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.87
|8.07
|4.70
|Interest
|3.52
|2.14
|1.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|5.92
|2.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.09
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|5.92
|2.79
|Tax
|-0.30
|1.67
|1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|4.25
|1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|4.25
|1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|42.65
|42.65
|21.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.50
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.50
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.50
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.50
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited