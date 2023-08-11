KEIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.82 crore, up 37.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.82 crore in June 2023 up 37.97% from Rs. 93.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2023 up 4.63% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in June 2023 up 10.13% from Rs. 9.28 crore in June 2022.

KEIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2022.

KEIL shares closed at 21.76 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.28% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.