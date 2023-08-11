English
    KEIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.82 crore, up 37.97% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.82 crore in June 2023 up 37.97% from Rs. 93.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2023 up 4.63% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in June 2023 up 10.13% from Rs. 9.28 crore in June 2022.

    KEIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2022.

    KEIL shares closed at 21.76 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.28% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.

    KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.8289.8693.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.8289.8693.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.1747.6639.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.933.792.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.342.023.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.245.886.65
    Depreciation0.860.820.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.9829.2132.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.300.488.07
    Other Income0.062.400.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.362.878.43
    Interest2.973.522.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.39-0.656.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.39-0.656.20
    Tax1.19-0.301.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.20-0.354.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.20-0.354.97
    Equity Share Capital42.6542.6521.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.61-0.041.16
    Diluted EPS0.61-0.041.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.61-0.041.16
    Diluted EPS0.61-0.041.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

