KEI Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,608.07 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KEI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,608.07 crore in September 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 1,353.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.90 crore in September 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 91.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.85 crore in September 2022 up 11.44% from Rs. 148.83 crore in September 2021.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.22 in September 2021.

KEI Industries shares closed at 1,526.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.81% returns over the last 6 months and 61.95% over the last 12 months.

KEI Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,608.07 1,565.41 1,353.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,608.07 1,565.41 1,353.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,191.48 1,195.12 1,069.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.32 0.04 0.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.26 -19.03 -91.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.78 56.04 49.12
Depreciation 14.46 13.88 14.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.66 173.60 179.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.12 145.75 132.25
Other Income 5.27 3.53 2.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.39 149.28 134.83
Interest 7.62 9.23 9.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 143.77 140.05 124.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 143.77 140.05 124.89
Tax 36.87 36.29 32.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.90 103.77 91.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.90 103.77 91.98
Equity Share Capital 18.04 18.02 18.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.86 11.52 10.22
Diluted EPS 11.85 11.47 10.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.85 11.52 10.22
Diluted EPS 11.85 11.47 10.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
