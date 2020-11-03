KEI Industries Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.94 crore, down 15.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,036.94 crore in September 2020 down 15.71% from Rs. 1,230.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.22 crore in September 2020 down 10.44% from Rs. 76.17 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.97 crore in September 2020 down 3.59% from Rs. 126.51 crore in September 2019.

KEI Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.65 in September 2019.

KEI Industries shares closed at 334.05 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 19.39% returns over the last 6 months and -41.11% over the last 12 months.