KEI Industries Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 996.79 crore, up 33.11% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 996.79 crore in September 2018 up 33.11% from Rs. 748.83 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.37 crore in September 2018 up 45.15% from Rs. 28.50 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.07 crore in September 2018 up 32.06% from Rs. 77.29 crore in September 2017.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.27 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.66 in September 2017.

KEI Industries shares closed at 308.25 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.39% returns over the last 6 months and -7.90% over the last 12 months.