KEI Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,954.53 crore, up 9.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,954.53 crore in March 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 1,791.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.11 crore in March 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 115.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.88 crore in March 2023 up 16.23% from Rs. 179.71 crore in March 2022.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 15.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.87 in March 2022.

KEI Industries shares closed at 1,883.50 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.96% returns over the last 6 months and 50.49% over the last 12 months.