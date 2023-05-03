English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KEI Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,954.53 crore, up 9.09% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KEI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,954.53 crore in March 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 1,791.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.11 crore in March 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 115.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.88 crore in March 2023 up 16.23% from Rs. 179.71 crore in March 2022.

    KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 15.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.87 in March 2022.

    KEI Industries shares closed at 1,883.50 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.96% returns over the last 6 months and 50.49% over the last 12 months.

    KEI Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,954.531,784.321,791.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,954.531,784.321,791.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,414.831,361.981,345.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.200.870.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.65-18.3812.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.6759.4949.91
    Depreciation14.3214.4213.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses242.36198.17211.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax189.50167.77158.03
    Other Income5.0613.777.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.56181.53165.85
    Interest10.097.7710.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax184.47173.76155.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax184.47173.76155.80
    Tax46.3645.1539.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities138.11128.61115.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period138.11128.61115.88
    Equity Share Capital18.0418.0418.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3114.2612.87
    Diluted EPS15.2814.2312.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3114.2612.87
    Diluted EPS15.2814.2312.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #KEI Industries #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am