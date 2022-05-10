 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KEI Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,791.71 crore, up 43.76% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KEI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,791.71 crore in March 2022 up 43.76% from Rs. 1,246.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.88 crore in March 2022 up 29.82% from Rs. 89.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.71 crore in March 2022 up 24.69% from Rs. 144.12 crore in March 2021.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 12.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.94 in March 2021.

KEI Industries shares closed at 1,146.70 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.73% returns over the last 6 months and 119.95% over the last 12 months.

KEI Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,791.71 1,563.85 1,246.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,791.71 1,563.85 1,246.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,345.37 1,301.87 893.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.54 -- 0.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.62 -126.77 -28.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.91 51.07 43.72
Depreciation 13.86 13.74 14.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 211.39 180.84 195.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.03 143.09 127.12
Other Income 7.82 1.71 2.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.85 144.81 129.61
Interest 10.05 8.99 12.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 155.80 135.82 117.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 155.80 135.82 117.09
Tax 39.92 34.57 27.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.88 101.25 89.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.88 101.25 89.26
Equity Share Capital 18.02 18.02 17.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.87 11.24 9.94
Diluted EPS 12.81 11.19 9.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.87 11.24 9.94
Diluted EPS 12.81 11.19 9.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #KEI Industries #Results
first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.