KEI Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,258.79 crore, up 22.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,258.79 crore in March 2019 up 22.16% from Rs. 1,030.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.93 crore in March 2019 up 20.94% from Rs. 49.56 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.25 crore in March 2019 up 40.63% from Rs. 100.44 crore in March 2018.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.32 in March 2018.

KEI Industries shares closed at 416.65 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.68% returns over the last 6 months and -7.49% over the last 12 months.