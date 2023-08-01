English
    KEI Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,782.57 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KEI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,782.57 crore in June 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 1,565.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.39 crore in June 2023 up 16.98% from Rs. 103.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.61 crore in June 2023 up 14.37% from Rs. 163.16 crore in June 2022.

    KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 13.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.52 in June 2022.

    KEI Industries shares closed at 2,429.55 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.38% returns over the last 6 months and 93.54% over the last 12 months.

    KEI Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,782.571,954.531,565.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,782.571,954.531,565.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,431.221,414.831,195.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.200.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-97.3827.65-19.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.9865.6756.04
    Depreciation14.6614.3213.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses205.09242.36173.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.62189.50145.75
    Other Income8.335.063.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.95194.56149.28
    Interest8.9410.099.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax163.00184.47140.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax163.00184.47140.05
    Tax41.6246.3636.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities121.39138.11103.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period121.39138.11103.77
    Equity Share Capital18.0418.0418.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4615.3111.52
    Diluted EPS13.4315.2811.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4615.3111.52
    Diluted EPS13.4315.2811.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

