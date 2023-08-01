KEI Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,782.57 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,782.57 crore in June 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 1,565.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.39 crore in June 2023 up 16.98% from Rs. 103.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.61 crore in June 2023 up 14.37% from Rs. 163.16 crore in June 2022.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 13.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.52 in June 2022.

KEI Industries shares closed at 2,429.55 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.38% returns over the last 6 months and 93.54% over the last 12 months.