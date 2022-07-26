KEI Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,565.41 crore, up 53.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,565.41 crore in June 2022 up 53.84% from Rs. 1,017.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.77 crore in June 2022 up 54.62% from Rs. 67.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.16 crore in June 2022 up 40.06% from Rs. 116.49 crore in June 2021.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.47 in June 2021.

KEI Industries shares closed at 1,198.70 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 67.44% over the last 12 months.