KEI Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,081.36 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,081.36 crore in June 2019 up 22.34% from Rs. 883.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.81 crore in June 2019 up 42.38% from Rs. 32.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.13 crore in June 2019 up 36.49% from Rs. 87.28 crore in June 2018.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.11 in June 2018.

KEI Industries shares closed at 411.00 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.13% returns over the last 6 months and -8.40% over the last 12 months.