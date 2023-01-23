 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KEI Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,784.32 crore, up 14.1% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KEI Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,784.32 crore in December 2022 up 14.1% from Rs. 1,563.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.61 crore in December 2022 up 27.03% from Rs. 101.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.95 crore in December 2022 up 23.59% from Rs. 158.55 crore in December 2021.
KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 14.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.24 in December 2021. KEI Industries shares closed at 1,517.15 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.57% returns over the last 6 months and 36.81% over the last 12 months.
KEI Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,784.321,608.071,563.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,784.321,608.071,563.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,361.981,191.481,301.87
Purchase of Traded Goods0.870.32--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.3817.26-126.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost59.4950.7851.07
Depreciation14.4214.4613.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses198.17187.66180.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.77146.12143.09
Other Income13.775.271.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.53151.39144.81
Interest7.777.628.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax173.76143.77135.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax173.76143.77135.82
Tax45.1536.8734.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities128.61106.90101.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period128.61106.90101.25
Equity Share Capital18.0418.0418.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.2611.8611.24
Diluted EPS14.2311.8511.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.2611.8511.24
Diluted EPS14.2311.8511.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 23, 2023 10:44 pm