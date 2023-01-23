KEI Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,784.32 crore, up 14.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KEI Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,784.32 crore in December 2022 up 14.1% from Rs. 1,563.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.61 crore in December 2022 up 27.03% from Rs. 101.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.95 crore in December 2022 up 23.59% from Rs. 158.55 crore in December 2021.
KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 14.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.24 in December 2021.
|KEI Industries shares closed at 1,517.15 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.57% returns over the last 6 months and 36.81% over the last 12 months.
|KEI Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,784.32
|1,608.07
|1,563.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,784.32
|1,608.07
|1,563.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,361.98
|1,191.48
|1,301.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.87
|0.32
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.38
|17.26
|-126.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.49
|50.78
|51.07
|Depreciation
|14.42
|14.46
|13.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|198.17
|187.66
|180.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|167.77
|146.12
|143.09
|Other Income
|13.77
|5.27
|1.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|181.53
|151.39
|144.81
|Interest
|7.77
|7.62
|8.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|173.76
|143.77
|135.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|173.76
|143.77
|135.82
|Tax
|45.15
|36.87
|34.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|128.61
|106.90
|101.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|128.61
|106.90
|101.25
|Equity Share Capital
|18.04
|18.04
|18.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.26
|11.86
|11.24
|Diluted EPS
|14.23
|11.85
|11.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.26
|11.85
|11.24
|Diluted EPS
|14.23
|11.85
|11.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited