KEI Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,152.94 crore, down 12.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,152.94 crore in December 2020 down 12.27% from Rs. 1,314.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.60 crore in December 2020 up 10.15% from Rs. 72.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.58 crore in December 2020 down 7.16% from Rs. 143.88 crore in December 2019.

KEI Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.09 in December 2019.

KEI Industries shares closed at 498.20 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.26% returns over the last 6 months and -13.61% over the last 12 months.