KEI Industries Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,314.22 crore, up 20.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,314.22 crore in December 2019 up 20.85% from Rs. 1,087.48 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.27 crore in December 2019 up 49.35% from Rs. 48.39 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.88 crore in December 2019 up 21.09% from Rs. 118.82 crore in December 2018.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.09 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.14 in December 2018.

KEI Industries shares closed at 531.20 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.03% returns over the last 6 months and 49.82% over the last 12 months.