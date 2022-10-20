English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KEI Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,608.07 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KEI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,608.07 crore in September 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 1,353.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.89 crore in September 2022 up 16.55% from Rs. 91.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.83 crore in September 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 148.52 crore in September 2021.

    KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.19 in September 2021.

    Close

    KEI Industries shares closed at 1,526.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.81% returns over the last 6 months and 61.95% over the last 12 months.

    KEI Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,608.071,565.411,353.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,608.071,565.411,353.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,191.481,195.121,069.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.320.040.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.26-19.03-91.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.7856.0449.12
    Depreciation14.4613.8814.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses187.67173.61179.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.10145.74132.24
    Other Income5.273.532.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.37149.27134.52
    Interest7.629.239.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax143.75140.05124.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax143.75140.05124.58
    Tax36.8736.2932.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.88103.7691.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.88103.7691.67
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.89103.7691.71
    Equity Share Capital18.0418.0218.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.8611.5210.19
    Diluted EPS11.8511.4710.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.8511.5210.19
    Diluted EPS11.8511.4710.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #KEI Industries #Results
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.