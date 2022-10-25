KEI Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,608.07 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,608.07 crore in September 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 1,353.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.89 crore in September 2022 up 16.55% from Rs. 91.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.83 crore in September 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 148.52 crore in September 2021.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.19 in September 2021.

KEI Industries shares closed at 1,532.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.23% returns over the last 6 months and 89.13% over the last 12 months.