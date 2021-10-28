KEI Industries Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,353.43 crore, up 30.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,353.43 crore in September 2021 up 30.52% from Rs. 1,036.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.71 crore in September 2021 up 34.72% from Rs. 68.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.52 crore in September 2021 up 21.81% from Rs. 121.93 crore in September 2020.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 10.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.60 in September 2020.

KEI Industries shares closed at 931.25 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)