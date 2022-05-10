KEI Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,791.71 crore, up 43.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,791.71 crore in March 2022 up 43.76% from Rs. 1,246.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.98 crore in March 2022 up 29.82% from Rs. 89.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.61 crore in March 2022 up 24.64% from Rs. 144.10 crore in March 2021.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 12.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.95 in March 2021.

KEI Industries shares closed at 1,146.70 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.73% returns over the last 6 months and 119.95% over the last 12 months.