KEI Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,782.57 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,782.57 1,954.53 1,565.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,782.57 1,954.53 1,565.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,431.22 1,414.83 1,195.12 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.39 0.20 0.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -97.38 27.65 -19.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 64.98 65.67 56.04 Depreciation 14.66 14.32 13.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 205.10 242.37 173.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.61 189.49 145.74 Other Income 8.33 5.06 3.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.94 194.55 149.27 Interest 8.95 10.09 9.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 163.00 184.46 140.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 163.00 184.46 140.05 Tax 41.62 46.36 36.29 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 121.38 138.10 103.76 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 121.38 138.10 103.76 Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.38 138.10 103.76 Equity Share Capital 18.04 18.04 18.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.46 15.31 11.52 Diluted EPS 13.43 15.28 11.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.46 15.31 11.52 Diluted EPS 13.43 15.28 11.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited