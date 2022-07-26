 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KEI Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,565.41 crore, up 53.84% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KEI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,565.41 crore in June 2022 up 53.84% from Rs. 1,017.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.76 crore in June 2022 up 54.63% from Rs. 67.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.15 crore in June 2022 up 40.07% from Rs. 116.48 crore in June 2021.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.47 in June 2021.

KEI Industries shares closed at 1,201.50 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.04% returns over the last 6 months and 67.71% over the last 12 months.

KEI Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,565.41 1,791.71 1,017.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,565.41 1,791.71 1,017.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,195.12 1,345.37 822.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.54 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.03 12.62 -120.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.04 49.91 50.53
Depreciation 13.88 13.66 13.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 173.61 211.49 151.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.74 158.13 99.86
Other Income 3.53 7.82 2.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.27 165.95 102.63
Interest 9.23 10.05 11.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.05 155.90 91.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 140.05 155.90 91.22
Tax 36.29 39.92 24.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.76 115.98 67.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.76 115.98 67.10
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 103.76 115.98 67.10
Equity Share Capital 18.02 18.02 17.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.52 12.87 7.47
Diluted EPS 11.47 12.82 7.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.52 12.87 7.47
Diluted EPS 11.47 12.82 7.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #KEI Industries #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.