KEI Industries Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.56 crore, up 36.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.56 crore in June 2021 up 36.52% from Rs. 745.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.10 crore in June 2021 up 85.23% from Rs. 36.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.48 crore in June 2021 up 44.03% from Rs. 80.87 crore in June 2020.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.05 in June 2020.

KEI Industries shares closed at 750.55 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)