KEI Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,563.85 crore, up 35.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,563.85 crore in December 2021 up 35.64% from Rs. 1,152.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.23 crore in December 2021 up 27.06% from Rs. 79.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.52 crore in December 2021 up 18.61% from Rs. 133.65 crore in December 2020.

KEI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.87 in December 2020.

KEI Industries shares closed at 1,102.15 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.38% returns over the last 6 months and 123.33% over the last 12 months.