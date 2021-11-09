Keerti Knowledg Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 342.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in September 2021 up 342.59% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 127.49% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 140% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

Keerti Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2020.

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 18.55 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -42.92% over the last 12 months.