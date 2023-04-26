Keerti Knowledg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 77.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in March 2023 up 77.19% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 135.38% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 127.36% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.