 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Keerti Knowledg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 77.19% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keerti Knowledge & Skills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in March 2023 up 77.19% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 135.38% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 127.36% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.

Keerti Knowledge & Skills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.63 1.42 0.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.63 1.42 0.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.02 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.23 0.20
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.95 1.06 3.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 0.14 -2.35
Other Income 0.09 0.09 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.54 0.23 -2.02
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.54 0.23 -2.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.54 0.23 -2.03
Tax -0.18 0.04 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.72 0.19 -2.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.72 0.19 -2.03
Equity Share Capital 10.19 10.19 10.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.19 -1.99
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.19 -1.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.19 -1.99
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.19 -1.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited