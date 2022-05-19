 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Keerti Knowledg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 72.35% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keerti Knowledge & Skills are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2022 up 72.35% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 down 4408.43% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022 down 3450% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 18.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.66% over the last 12 months.

Keerti Knowledge & Skills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.92 1.11 0.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.92 1.11 0.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.10 0.06
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.06 0.96 0.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.35 0.04 -0.10
Other Income 0.33 0.00 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.02 0.04 0.05
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.03 0.04 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.03 0.04 0.05
Tax 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.03 0.04 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.03 0.04 0.05
Equity Share Capital 10.19 10.19 10.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.99 0.04 0.05
Diluted EPS -1.99 0.04 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.99 0.04 0.05
Diluted EPS -1.99 0.04 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 19, 2022 03:33 pm
