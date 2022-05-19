Keerti Knowledg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 72.35% Y-o-Y
May 19, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keerti Knowledge & Skills are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2022 up 72.35% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 down 4408.43% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022 down 3450% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 18.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.66% over the last 12 months.
|Keerti Knowledge & Skills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.92
|1.11
|0.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.92
|1.11
|0.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.10
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.06
|0.96
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|0.04
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.00
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.02
|0.04
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.19
|10.19
|10.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|0.04
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|0.04
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|0.04
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|0.04
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
