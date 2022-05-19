Keerti Knowledg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 72.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2022 up 72.35% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 down 4408.43% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022 down 3450% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 18.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.66% over the last 12 months.