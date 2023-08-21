Keerti Knowledg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 19.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in June 2023 down 19.32% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 81.75% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 77.59% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

Keerti Knowledg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2022.

Keerti Knowledg shares closed at 69.15 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 82.21% returns over the last 6 months and 237.32% over the last 12 months.