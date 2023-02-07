Keerti Knowledg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 28.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in December 2022 up 28.31% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 392.11% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 380% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.